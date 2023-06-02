Superfly v1.2.3 Update

Hi everyone! We’re back with another update for y’all. This minor update adds clearer story mode progression, more sounds for some of our newer enemies, updates the tutorial voice lines, and fixes several bugs.

Now, when you start up the game for the first time, you will be presented with a difficulty selection screen. As always, you can change your difficulty any time from Settings > Gameplay as well, but we wanted to make it more user friendly for first time players. Along that same line, we added a gear collection progress bar for story mode so you can see your progress in real time. You’ll also be able to hear your progress in real time, as new voice lines from Dr. Suffer play every time you unlock a new power. And keep your ears open, some of Dr. Suffers lines have been updated to include real meows from our team’s actual IRL cats!

Besides adding more Dr. Suffer, we also took some time to make his creations sound a little more fearsome. Look out for new sounds and voice lines for the Juggerbot and Steelbreath The Annihilator! Don’t know who Juggerbot and Steelbreath The Annihilator are? Those are the new community selected names that came from our Enemy Naming Competition! We want to give a big thank you again to the users in our discord who participated in the competition. We love the new names you guys have picked, and hope you’re all excited to see them reflected in the achievements this update!

Now on to a slightly less fun part of the update: bug fixes! We fixed several bugs in this update to make your Superfly experience better. No longer shall you get the all red world of doom upon loading in, or destroy a thousand boats wondering why you can’t get the achievement, as well as many more fixes you can see in the changelog.

We also wanted to let you know we have noticed many users reporting a very specific bug: Being able to move your hands, but not being able to click anything. Thanks to our community members helping us out debugging, this should now be fixed. If you still experience this bug after updating to 1.2.3, please email us at contact@locomotiondevs.com or join our Discord so we can get debugging files from you. If you’re not able to assist us debugging, no worries! We’ve also added a temporary solution to this bug to our FAQ just in case you still experience issues after updating to 1.2.3.

And that’s Minor Update 1.2.3! We hope you enjoy playing Superfly, and as always, join our Discord for the most up to date game news, give suggestions, or get tech support if something isn’t working right!

Changelog: