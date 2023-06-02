Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.4.0 Release Notes

Audio Enhancements
- Added 4 New Music Tracks
New Named Hero Decks
- Ragnok and Fenrir - Half-Ogre ranger and his giant invisible wolf
- Trojan - Centaur Druid
Other New Content
- 2 New Arch-Villain Card Sets
- 1 New Foe Set
- 1 New Minion
- 2 New Scenarios
- 2 New Dark Sagas
- 2 New Quests
Bug Fixes
- Skulk is now properly working in Dark Alley
- Market once again sells weapons
- Thralls now properly Execute their Hostages
- Unlocked Hero should now be showing properly after unlock with out restarting the game
- Trophy Hunter side quest now fails when Going Alone triggers allowing you to take more side quests
Enhancements
- Quest progress font now clearer
- Training may now be canceled
- Animation adjustments for discard and destroy hopefully clearer
- Revealed cards should have mini cards that you can hover over and lock
- All GUI view displays (Discard, Destroyed, etc) will now scale if there are more than 30 cards; at some point in the future, I may want to make a few options to show these different but for now this should help
- Any component that is just a single card now shows it in the Custom game setup
- New Screen to show quick game play locked heroes their status and how to unlock them
- Many text improvements
Balance Adjustments
- Rune of Fortune When used in a battle win against a regular foe every 2 runes gives +1 resource
- Swarm foes now enter the Dungeon location instead of the caves
- Swarm Rats now have “Food Chain Fodder : The foe is near the bottom on the food chain. If a Natural foe is to the left this card will be eaten (destroyed)”
- Rob will now only destroy a card 4 or less
- Cat’s In Cradle Quest Now has 1 extra Cat in the setup
- All unique cards will now start with Die Hard 1; " Die Hard: This card is extra hearty and resilient to being out right destroyed. If this card has a Die Hard rating more than 1 when a card causes this card to be destroyed it loses a Die Hard. The card is then discarded, and you gain a wound. If this card has 0 Die Hard the next time it is destroyed it functions normally." This does not affect if it is destroyed via a pillage when it is still in the tavern.
- Long Arm of The Law only need to arrest 7 foes instead of 8
- Bandit Witch pillage effect has been lowered to Curse x 2
- Bandit Witch Battle effect has been changed from Curse to Minor Curse…”Gain a Hex unless you have a light or magic essence hero in your hand or in play.”
- Balance Adjustment: Arch Villain Patch has his victory condition changed from 6+ to 8+ Foes In Lair
- Arch Villain Patch ambition has been changed to Savage, instead of gain a wound. Savage is “Gain a Wound unless you have a Power hero in your hand or in play.”
- Dark Saga Plunder the City now has setup add 8 treasures to the Adventure Deck
- Xavier Light In The Dark is now 3 base attack
- Advanced regeneration now reveals 6 cards and draws any wounds before triggering the other part of advanced regeneration
- Balance scaling for custom play and scenarios; Rats and Wolfs now count for slightly more and Rats and City Threats now have a synergy bonus
