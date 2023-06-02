 Skip to content

Mythical Mayhem update for 2 June 2023

Mythical Mayhem Early Access Version 0.1.4.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11384127 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Audio Enhancements

  • Added 4 New Music Tracks

New Named Hero Decks

  • Ragnok and Fenrir - Half-Ogre ranger and his giant invisible wolf
  • Trojan - Centaur Druid

Other New Content

  • 2 New Arch-Villain Card Sets
  • 1 New Foe Set
  • 1 New Minion
  • 2 New Scenarios
  • 2 New Dark Sagas
  • 2 New Quests

Bug Fixes

  • Skulk is now properly working in Dark Alley
  • Market once again sells weapons
  • Thralls now properly Execute their Hostages
  • Unlocked Hero should now be showing properly after unlock with out restarting the game
  • Trophy Hunter side quest now fails when Going Alone triggers allowing you to take more side quests

Enhancements

  • Quest progress font now clearer
  • Training may now be canceled
  • Animation adjustments for discard and destroy hopefully clearer
  • Revealed cards should have mini cards that you can hover over and lock
  • All GUI view displays (Discard, Destroyed, etc) will now scale if there are more than 30 cards; at some point in the future, I may want to make a few options to show these different but for now this should help
  • Any component that is just a single card now shows it in the Custom game setup
  • New Screen to show quick game play locked heroes their status and how to unlock them
  • Many text improvements

Balance Adjustments

  • Rune of Fortune When used in a battle win against a regular foe every 2 runes gives +1 resource
  • Swarm foes now enter the Dungeon location instead of the caves
  • Swarm Rats now have “Food Chain Fodder : The foe is near the bottom on the food chain. If a Natural foe is to the left this card will be eaten (destroyed)”
  • Rob will now only destroy a card 4 or less
  • Cat’s In Cradle Quest Now has 1 extra Cat in the setup
  • All unique cards will now start with Die Hard 1; " Die Hard: This card is extra hearty and resilient to being out right destroyed. If this card has a Die Hard rating more than 1 when a card causes this card to be destroyed it loses a Die Hard. The card is then discarded, and you gain a wound. If this card has 0 Die Hard the next time it is destroyed it functions normally." This does not affect if it is destroyed via a pillage when it is still in the tavern.
  • Long Arm of The Law only need to arrest 7 foes instead of 8
  • Bandit Witch pillage effect has been lowered to Curse x 2
  • Bandit Witch Battle effect has been changed from Curse to Minor Curse…”Gain a Hex unless you have a light or magic essence hero in your hand or in play.”
  • Balance Adjustment: Arch Villain Patch has his victory condition changed from 6+ to 8+ Foes In Lair
  • Arch Villain Patch ambition has been changed to Savage, instead of gain a wound. Savage is “Gain a Wound unless you have a Power hero in your hand or in play.”
  • Dark Saga Plunder the City now has setup add 8 treasures to the Adventure Deck
  • Xavier Light In The Dark is now 3 base attack
  • Advanced regeneration now reveals 6 cards and draws any wounds before triggering the other part of advanced regeneration
  • Balance scaling for custom play and scenarios; Rats and Wolfs now count for slightly more and Rats and City Threats now have a synergy bonus

Changed files in this update

