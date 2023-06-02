 Skip to content

Wild Frontier update for 2 June 2023

Small Update - 9

Build 11384084 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Remove Wolves from the open map, Lower they detection range and lower their vision/noise detection (Now They only appear in POI's)

  • Add More Deer to the map. (They drop more animal Hide and don't hit players, they just run)

  • Fixed Key Bindings.

  • Add Option to mute Music. (For now, there's only option to Mute or Unmute. I will rework all settings options later on)

  • Fixed the bug when you placed fences, they would disappear after you load the game.

  • Add Recipe Gun Powder to Workbench.

  • Add Function to hide/show UI on keyboard F1. (This helps if you want to take pictures)

