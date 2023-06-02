-
Remove Wolves from the open map, Lower they detection range and lower their vision/noise detection (Now They only appear in POI's)
Add More Deer to the map. (They drop more animal Hide and don't hit players, they just run)
Fixed Key Bindings.
Add Option to mute Music. (For now, there's only option to Mute or Unmute. I will rework all settings options later on)
Fixed the bug when you placed fences, they would disappear after you load the game.
Add Recipe Gun Powder to Workbench.
Add Function to hide/show UI on keyboard F1. (This helps if you want to take pictures)
Wild Frontier update for 2 June 2023
Small Update - 9
Patchnotes via Steam Community
