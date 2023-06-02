Campaign Mode Begins!

@here Weekly updates for y'all on Meowter Space 🐱

Happy Friday everyone! A little longer to get this update out but overall lots of bug fixes and some new features. The highlights:

📣 New feature launched! I've ramped a bit on the Campaign Mode to make this more progressive. The way this works is each level has a set of objectives that need to be met before progressing to the next. Right now I've only finished the first level campaign but have plans for the next two that I'm hoping to get through over the next week.

You "drop-in" to each new level which was fun to set up and transition.

Warning! ⚠️ If your ship is destroyed in-game, so will be your ship's progress. This is per design, but may change this later for folks playing in Campaign (non-PVP) mode. BUG FIX: Lobby should work now. BUG FIX: Persistent ships should work now.

What's Next ⏭️

Level 2 and Level 3! New drop-in FX. Cheers all! New release should be downloaded via Steam - post any issues you see!