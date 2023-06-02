Alpha Playtest 2 - Patch Notes | v.0.1.3

_Hello to our Heroes of Armantia, this is your Second Wave development team.

On a ship in the middle of nowhere, the one at the helm is the Captain. When we are lost in this vast sea of the unknown, the one holding the compass is also the Captain. If one fails to follow the compass, one is lost forever, and if one refuses to follow the Captain's instructions, the ship is wrecked at sea and lost forever.

In Second Wave, the " Compass" and the " Captain" is you, the player.

During our first three-day Alpha Test, which ran from Saturday, May 27th through Monday, May 29th, you played our game, Second Wave, and made your voices heard. Thanks to you, we're starting to get a sense of where we're going.

Thank you for being our compass in these stormy seas, where the path can often be confusing.

As for the feedback we've received, we truly thank you. As we continue our journey into Beta and Early Access, we'll take each and every one of you into account as we continue to develop the game.

Players, we hope you'll join us for the Second Alpha Test. Once again, we ask you to be our Captain and our Compass, guiding our ship through the turbulent tides. Come aboard and take the helm so that we can safely reach the beautiful continent of Armantia.

Thank you._

What's New

The title screen will now allow you to select a server to connect to.

NA EAST

NA WEST

EUROPE

KR / JP

HK

Social Features

The ability to friend and communicate with other players has been added.

Our Squads feature is now open, which can be formed on the Lobby. Through this feature, you can invite friends and players to your Squad and be able to play on the same team as you queue together.

Chat has been added to the lobby screen. The ability to chat with squad members has been added through the Chat system. * You can send and receive Whispers, which are private messages, with other players that you've added as friends.



Quality of Life Improvements

If the game crashes while you are in the middle of a game, you will automatically be reconnected to the game you were in when you reconnect.

The loading screen displays the Game Controls Key Guide.

While in the game, you can press F2 to view the Game Control Key Guide.

Balancing

Merope

💬Merope was intended to be primarily a support to her allies through AoE healing and buffs, but we've found that her overpowered damage output has made her more of a DPS in combat. To correct this, we're rebalancing her overall stats and damage output to encourage her to focus on her support role.

Base Stats

Base Health: [color=#ffffff]300[/color] → [color=#f52727]275[/color]

Skills

Leno

Base Damage: [color=#ffffff]25[/color] → [color=#f52727] 15 [/color]

[/color] Base Damage per Intelligence Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.4[/color] → [color=#f52727] 0.3 [/color]

[/color] Base Damage with Enhancements: [color=#ffffff]40[/color] → [color=#f52727] 25 [/color]

[/color] Base Damage per Intelligence Stat at Upgrade: [color=#ffffff]0.4[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.3[/color]

Grave

Base Damage 12 → [color=#f52727]10[/color]

Moderato

Base Heal: [color=#ffffff]15[/color] → [color=#f52727] 12 [/color]

[/color] Base Heal per Intelligence Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.15[/color]→ [color=#f52727]0.13[/color]

Chaconne

Hit Detection Distance: [color=#ffffff]1.75m[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]3m[/color]

Batu

💬Batu's strong damage and wide area CC, while maintaining survivability and mobility, make him an all-around dominant performer. We're rebalancing his overall performance so that other characters have plenty of room to maneuver against him.

Skills

Decapitate

Conscious State Damage Range: [color=#ffffff]6m[/color] → [color=#f52727] 5.5m [/color]

[/color] Empowered Version: [color=#ffffff]Stuns for 1 Second If Hit[/color] → [color=#fffa00] 30% Reduced Movement Speed for 1 Second [/color]

[/color] Unconscious State Damage Range: [color=#ffffff]6m[/color] → [color=#f52727] 5.5m [/color]

[/color] Empowered Version: [color=#ffffff]Stuns for 1 Second If Hit[/color] → [color=#fffa00]30% Reduced Movement Speed for 1 Second[/color]

Demon Tracking

Conscious Base Damage: [color=#ffffff]40[/color] → [color=#f52727]30[/color]* Unconscious Base Damage: 50 → [color=#f52727]30[/color]

Possession

Gain an extra 2 seconds of the Unconscious state duration per Kill or Assist: [color=#ffffff]15[/color] → [color=#f52727]1 second[/color]

Dragon's Resilience

Increased Health Regeneration at 75% Health and above: [color=#ffffff]10[/color] → [color=#f52727]5[/color] Increased Health Regeneration at 50% Health and above: [color=#ffffff]15[/color] → [color=#f52727]7[/color] Increased Health Regeneration at 25% Health and above: [color=#ffffff]20[/color] → [color=#f52727]10[/color]* Increased Health Regeneration at less than 25% Health: [color=#ffffff]30[/color] → [color=#f52727]15[/color]

Michaela

💬Michaela's role as a tank is to protect her teammates from ranged attacks with solid sustain, but her sustain was not up to par and she was having trouble fulfilling her role. We've increased her sustain so that she can fully play her role as a tank.

Skills

Protection of Theos: [Charge]

Charge Range has increased from: [color=#ffffff]6m[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]8m[/color]

Advent

Cooldown has been reduced from: [color=#ffffff]70s[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]60s[/color]

Steadfast Faith

5% / 10% / 15% Increased Defense and Magic Defense: [color=#ffffff]when at 40% / 20% / 10% HP or lower respectively[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]60% / 40% / 20% HP or less respectively[/color]

Dio

💬 Dio's shotgun style allows him to fight at close range, but his low ammo count meant that he had to reload frequently, even in emergency situations, which often put him at a disadvantage. We've slightly increased the number of magazines and changed the trajectory and feel of the Arcane Grenade to make it more useful at close range.

Skills

ASP Shotgun

Magazine Capacity increased: [color=#ffffff]5 Rounds[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]6 Rounds[/color]

Arcane Grenade

Throw trajectory modifications and improvements.

Hunting Panther

Mana Cost reduced: [color=#ffffff]200 MP[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]160 MP[/color]

Shania

💬Shania is an iconic ranged dealer in Second Wave, and we designed her to be a reliable damage dealer through strategic positioning and sniping. However, her base stats and skills are stronger than we intended, allowing her to easily take the initiative early in the game, and her high growth expectations mean she performs quite well throughout the game, so we've rebalanced her across the board.

Base Stats

Base Strength: [color=#ffffff]90[/color] → [color=#f52727]70[/color]

Skills

Hextech Rifle LD-3981M

Base Damage: [color=#ffffff]0[/color] → [color=#27b1f5] 10 [/color]

[/color] Based Damage per Strength Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.9[/color] → [color=#f52727] 0.7 [/color]

[/color] Damage Multiplier on successful headshots: [color=#ffffff]2[/color] → [color=#f52727] 1.8 [/color]

[/color] Magazine capacity: [color=#ffffff]8 Rounds[/color] → [color=#f52727]6 Rounds[/color]* Gun Recoil and Rate of Fire adjustments.

Sniper's Eye

Base Damage per Strength stat while Sniping: [color=#ffffff]1[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.8[/color]

Arcane Flashbang

Throw trajectory modifications and improvements.

Cozette

💬 Cozette is a progression-based magician designed to have a high overall progression expectation, allowing her to do a lot of damage late in the game. However, we found that her basic attacks weren't doing enough damage for the difficulty of her hits, so we've increased the effectiveness of her basic attacks across the board.

Skills

Lightning Conductors Modification

Chain Lightning damage increased: [color=#ffffff]95%[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]100%[/color]

Tingle-tangle

Maximum Range Increased: [color=#ffffff]25m[/color] → [color=#27b1f5] 40m [/color]

[/color] Based Damage per Wisdom Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.16[/color] → [color=#27b1f5] 1 [/color]

[/color] Maximum range after enhancements: [color=#ffffff]35m[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]50m[/color]* Base Damage after enhancements: [color=#ffffff]10[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]12[/color]

Mr. Cat's Paw Bomb

Throw trajectory modifications and improvements.

Quick Dash

Added 1-second delay between keypresses to prevent duplicate entries.

Arc Flash

Base Damage Increased: [color=#ffffff]60[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]72[/color]

Ess'el

💬 There are no performance tweaks, but we've made sure that double keystrokes won't accidentally cause unstealthing.

Skills

Into the Darkness

Added 1-second delay between keypresses to prevent duplicate entries.

Amelda

💬 No overall balance tweaks, but we've fixed an issue where both the first and second hits of her ultimate had a delayed motion, making it virtually impossible to escape an ultimate hit.

Skills

Loud Resolution

Hitting an enemy reduces their Movement Speed: [color=#ffffff]50% for 2s[/color] → [color=#f52727] 50% for 1s [/color]

[/color] Hitting an enemy twice reduces their Movement Speed: [color=#ffffff]50% for 2s[/color] → [color=#f52727]Removed[/color]

Bernard

💬 Bernard's unique sustain and movement speed allow him to stay in close quarters at all times. These traits have made his basic attack more powerful than it should be. We're rebalancing his base attack so he can focus on his intended role as a DPS tank.

Skills

One-Two-Three-Four

1-Hit Base Damage per Strength Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.3[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.25[/color] 2-Hit Base Damage per Strength Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.3[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.25[/color] 3-Hit Base Damage per Strength Stat: [color=#ffffff]0.55[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.5[/color]

Items

Overall Rebalancing

💬 The current balance of items in the game is far from complete. Growth expectations and progression curves weren't properly accounted for, and stats were valued differently than they should be.

We've made the following adjustments to all items currently available for purchase in the game.

Rebalanced item prices.

Reconfigured the growth curves for each class.

Game Modes

Domination (5v5)

💬 In our first alpha test, we found that the sheer number of modes made matches choppy outside of the 5v5 version. In order to provide players with a greater variety of modes and to get your valuable feedback, we decided to close the 5v5 mode for the second alpha test. 5 vs 5 - Domination [color=#f52727][Closed][/color]

Domination (6v6)

💬 To address the fact that the monsters we introduced to turn the tide weren't working as well as they should have, and the game was becoming a long, drawn-out affair once it was decided mid-game, we increased the point value of control points and decreased the point value of monsters.

We also increased the defense of monsters as an emergency measure to make the process of killing them more difficult, which was especially beneficial for Dio. After the Alpha, we'll be implementing a correction to monster damage to ensure that character mechanics don't cause extreme differences in monster hunting speed.

Energy Core Captures

Increased Team Score during Capture from: [color=#ffffff]10 Points every 10 seconds[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]5 Points every 4 seconds.[/color]

East and West Indoor Capture Locations

Increased Team Score during Capture from: [color=#ffffff]2 Points every 10 seconds[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]1 Points every 4 seconds.[/color]

Combat Automaton

Base Armor: [color=#ffffff]15m[/color] → [color=#f52727] 30 [/color]

Team Points for Killing an Automaton: [color=#ffffff]150[/color] → [color=#f52727] 75 [/color]

Battle Automaton Kill Buff Duration: [color=#ffffff]180s[/color] → [color=#f52727] 90s [/color] Strength Increased: [color=#ffffff]20[/color] → [color=#f52727] 15 [/color] Intelligence Increased: [color=#ffffff]35[/color] → [color=#f52727] 15 [/color] HP Regeneration Increased: [color=#ffffff]100%[/color] → [color=#f52727] 50% [/color] * MP Regeneration Increased: [color=#ffffff]100%[/color] → [color=#f52727] 50% [/color]

Entangling Thicket Hit Stuns for: [color=#ffffff]1 second[/color] → [color=#fffa00]Reduces Movement Speed by 20% for 1 second[/color]

Mechanical Golem

Base Armor: [color=#ffffff]30[/color] → [color=#f52727] 40 [/color]

[/color] Team Points for Killing a Mechanical Golem: [color=#ffffff]300[/color] → [color=#f52727] 150 [/color]

[/color] Mechanical Golem Kill Buff Duration: [color=#ffffff]180s[/color] → [color=#f52727] 90s [/color] Intelligence Increased: [color=#ffffff]70[/color] → [color=#f52727] 40 [/color] Max MP Increased: [color=#ffffff]300[/color] → [color=#f52727] Removed [/color] Magic Defense Increased: [color=#ffffff]20%[/color] → [color=#f52727] Removed [/color]



Map Artefacts

Large Heal Pack - Mana Recovery: [color=#ffffff]300[/color] → [color=#27b1f5] 500 [/color]

[/color] Small Heal Pack - Mana Recovery: [color=#ffffff]150[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]300[/color]

MVP Formula Calculation

Capture Score Weight: [color=#ffffff]0.5[/color] → [color=#f52727] 0.4 [/color]

[/color] Kill Score Weight: [color=#ffffff]0.5[/color] → [color=#f52727]0.3[/color]

Gold Earned

Gold Earned for Kill Assist: [color=#ffffff]50[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]75[/color]

Three-Way Battle

💬 Due to the nature of the three-team mode, it's a more challenging mode with a lot more combat. To reduce the chaos caused by a large number of people constantly fighting, we're testing with a smaller number of people on each team.

At the same time, we're reducing the gold reward for assists, which tends to stack up with large numbers of players, to encourage item differentiation for those with the most kills.

Matchmaking

Team Members: [color=#ffffff]5 Per Team[/color] → [color=#fffa00]4 Per Team[/color]

Map Artefacts

Powerpack - Skill Cooldown Reduction: [color=#ffffff]20%[/color] → [color=#f52727]Removed[/color]

Gold

Gold Earned for Kill Assist: [color=#ffffff]150[/color] → [color=#f52727]120[/color]

Other Fixes

Bounties

💬 Bounties are one of the tools that can be used to help a team that has fallen behind. However, the speed at which bounty levels increase and the lack of rewards for these roles have not done them justice.

We're increasing the support coefficient to help bounty levels increase faster, while also increasing the amount of gold awarded when the bounty level increases.

Bounty Level Formula Calculation

[color=#ffffff]Kill Since Last Death + (Kill Assist Since Last Death *0.25)[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]*Kill Since Last Death + (Kill Assist Since Last Death 0.3)**[/color]

Bounty Reward Gold

[color=#ffffff]100 / 200 / 300 / 400 / 520 / 640[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]100 / 200 / 360 / 540 / 720 / 960[/color]

Game Start Countdown

Wait time: [color=#ffffff]5 Seconds[/color] → [color=#27b1f5]10 Seconds.[/color]

Team Base

[color=#fffa00]Recover 100 Mana every 1 second while inside of the camp.[/color]

Bug Fixes

Games showing match history for games that have not actually been played.

Trying to move tabs with QE in the social menu would move them in the opposite direction.

User menu order is incorrect when clicking on a username from a received friend request.

Squad members leaving a squad would not see the squad leaving system message in chat.

The description of Amelda's "Let's Rock!" in-game buff does not match the actual buff.

Hit markers appear when hitting Dio's panther.

Accessing a different menu than the focus menu when in the lobby.

In-Game Skill Tooltips display a "Check Other Skills" button.

Textures disappear when viewing enemy positions on rooftops.

The "Equip" indicator in the list of skins, poses, etc. in the Hero Selection is only displayed in Korean.

Entering the details of a hero other than the selected hero.

The character's modeling is displayed overlapping on the details screen.

When hovering over a Story and pressing ESC to go back, the Story button is displayed large.

Known issues