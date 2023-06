Share · View all patches · Build 11383780 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 22:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to Heretics' Fork - Probation!

Just pushed a quick update to the UI as some players were having trouble understanding why they couldn't play tower and garrison cards in some circumstances.

The number of available tower slots now appears in the "Towers" panel.

Added a chain graphic to the locked tower slots.

Thanks for all the amazing reviews!