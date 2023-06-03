What's New in Version 4.0.3

This update includes various bug fixes and improvements:
- Harsh Offense now shows the cards that were revealed.
- Fixed a problem where Completionist Guise could not be unlocked because of those oh-so-shiny-but-just-out-of-reach Earth-Prime variants. Gimme! Gimme!
- Fixed a problem interaction between In Medias Res and Grue Meta-Mind.
- Fixed a problem interaction between Uh Yeah, I'm That Guy! and Short-Term Solution.
- Fixed some cards not working properly with Unshackled Resilience.
Changed files in this update