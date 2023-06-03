 Skip to content

Sentinels of the Multiverse update for 3 June 2023

What's New in Version 4.0.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update includes various bug fixes and improvements:

  • Harsh Offense now shows the cards that were revealed.
  • Fixed a problem where Completionist Guise could not be unlocked because of those oh-so-shiny-but-just-out-of-reach Earth-Prime variants. Gimme! Gimme!
  • Fixed a problem interaction between In Medias Res and Grue Meta-Mind.
  • Fixed a problem interaction between Uh Yeah, I'm That Guy! and Short-Term Solution.
  • Fixed some cards not working properly with Unshackled Resilience.

