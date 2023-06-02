 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Just King update for 2 June 2023

Patch 0.3.11 - Early Access

Share · View all patches · Build 11383700 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The King announces new Patch Notes!

In comes a mysterious man, black cape, snow falling from his hat, he is the Coolboy!

Hey fellas, in today's patch we are launching a new Cold-Rusher hero. We wanted to thank everyone that participated in the beta, the feedback we received is incredible! We will still take a little longer to fuse both versions of the game since we still need to polish a few corners and add the save system (almost done!)

Heroes

NEW Coolboy

Nerves of cold steel!
[Unlocks after beating any zone with 4 Cold heroes]

-Has 6 charges in his Coldt -45C
-Fires powerful icicles by expanding a charge at short range
-The last charge sends out a Snow Devil that swipes the enemy away!
-Then he has a lengthy 5 second cooldown to recharge
-Level 3: The Coolboy freezes his charges, giving him unlimited icicles for a few seconds, slowly freezing all enemies in the battlefield, and “quick drawing” any enemy that freezes for instant damage!

Changed files in this update

Just King Depot Depot 1059981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link