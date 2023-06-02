Patch 0.3.11 - Early Access

The King announces new Patch Notes!

In comes a mysterious man, black cape, snow falling from his hat, he is the Coolboy!

Hey fellas, in today's patch we are launching a new Cold-Rusher hero. We wanted to thank everyone that participated in the beta, the feedback we received is incredible! We will still take a little longer to fuse both versions of the game since we still need to polish a few corners and add the save system (almost done!)

Heroes

NEW Coolboy

Nerves of cold steel!

[Unlocks after beating any zone with 4 Cold heroes]

-Has 6 charges in his Coldt -45C

-Fires powerful icicles by expanding a charge at short range

-The last charge sends out a Snow Devil that swipes the enemy away!

-Then he has a lengthy 5 second cooldown to recharge

-Level 3: The Coolboy freezes his charges, giving him unlimited icicles for a few seconds, slowly freezing all enemies in the battlefield, and “quick drawing” any enemy that freezes for instant damage!