U.I. Overhaul, Achievement Viewer & Quality of Live Improvements

Overhauled The U.I. on the Following Screens
- Main Menu
- Pause Menu
- Leaderboards
- Fur/Hat Customization Screens
- Character Viewer
Achievement Viewer
- A new menu added to the Pause Screen.
- View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
- Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
- Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.
Quality of Life & Misc.
- Daring Dom's Hat Screen will now automatically select your current hat when opening
- Darling Daisy's Fur Screen will now automatically select your current fur when opening
- Added an Option to Lock Framerate in the Gameplay Settings Menu
Changed files in this update