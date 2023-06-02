 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon update for 2 June 2023

U.I. Overhaul, Achievement Viewer & Quality of Live Improvements

Overhauled The U.I. on the Following Screens

  • Main Menu
  • Pause Menu
  • Leaderboards
  • Fur/Hat Customization Screens
  • Character Viewer

Achievement Viewer

  • A new menu added to the Pause Screen.
  • View all of the locked/unlocked achievements along.
  • Names, descriptions and images of all achievements provided.
  • Percentage of players who achieved each is also provided.

Quality of Life & Misc.

  • Daring Dom's Hat Screen will now automatically select your current hat when opening
  • Darling Daisy's Fur Screen will now automatically select your current fur when opening
  • Added an Option to Lock Framerate in the Gameplay Settings Menu

