Some users have reported issues with the game crashing at startup. After investigating, it appears that these issues are related to DirectSound. Whether it is a DirectSound bug, an engine bug, or incompatibilities with new audio drivers on Windows 11, I decided to change the audio driver to a different one since it doesn't seem to be causing any new problems.
Jewel Match Origins 2 - Bavarian Palace Collector's Edition update for 2 June 2023
Changed audio driver
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1930961 Depot 1930961
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update