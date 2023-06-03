 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sentinels of Earth-Prime update for 3 June 2023

What's New in Version 4.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 11383594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The Final Forms of the Freedom League are becoming available, one per week!

Visit our website to learn more!

This update also includes various bug fixes and improvements:

  • Fixed some text layout and sizing issues.
  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial could get stuck on Captain Thunder's turn.
  • Fixed a problem interaction between In Medias Res and Grue Meta-Mind.
  • Fixed a problem interaction between Uh Yeah, I'm That Guy! and Short-Term Solution.
  • Dominate Will no longer causes incapacitated heroes to deal damage.
  • Fixed some cards not working properly with Unshackled Resilience.
  • Fixed an inaccuracy with the logic for Maximum Speed Johnny Rocket's unlock condition.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1974291 Depot 1974291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1974292 Depot 1974292
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1974293 Depot 1974293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link