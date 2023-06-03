What's New in Version 4.0.3

The Final Forms of the Freedom League are becoming available, one per week!
This update also includes various bug fixes and improvements:
- Fixed some text layout and sizing issues.
- Fixed an issue where the tutorial could get stuck on Captain Thunder's turn.
- Fixed a problem interaction between In Medias Res and Grue Meta-Mind.
- Fixed a problem interaction between Uh Yeah, I'm That Guy! and Short-Term Solution.
- Dominate Will no longer causes incapacitated heroes to deal damage.
- Fixed some cards not working properly with Unshackled Resilience.
- Fixed an inaccuracy with the logic for Maximum Speed Johnny Rocket's unlock condition.
