 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 2 June 2023

Vehicle Physics HotFix

Share · View all patches · Build 11383582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Enabled brake assist (prevents vehicle going out of control when braking)
  • Enabled traction control (prevents horrible screeching when accelerating)
  • Increased tyre friction (better handling, acceleration and braking)
  • Tightened the anti-roll (no more excessive swaying when cornering)
  • Added textures to laptop model
  • Vehicle can now collide with bridges and other road objects

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250551 Depot 2250551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link