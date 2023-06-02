- Enabled brake assist (prevents vehicle going out of control when braking)
- Enabled traction control (prevents horrible screeching when accelerating)
- Increased tyre friction (better handling, acceleration and braking)
- Tightened the anti-roll (no more excessive swaying when cornering)
- Added textures to laptop model
- Vehicle can now collide with bridges and other road objects
Tornado: Research and Rescue update for 2 June 2023
Vehicle Physics HotFix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2250551 Depot 2250551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update