Patch v1.3.0 - big changes

Hey all
Big new patch. The biggest yet.
Lots of changes, both big and small.
- The entire basement section has been redone. I watched a good number of people stream it - and even the people who liked the game struggled to enjoy that part. So its out! Well, still in - but pretty different. And hopefully both spookier and actually fun.
- The office has been significantly fleshed out - with a lot more lore and fun stuff to digest.
- Bugs fixed (and im sure added...)
- The intro has been toned down.
- SFX for different things.
- In tandem with the basement, the closing eyes mechanic has been hugely changed. It no longer exists in the same capacity and is entirely different.
Lemme know what ya think
<3 tim
