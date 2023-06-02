 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Future Racer 2000 update for 2 June 2023

Patch v1.3.0 - big changes

Share · View all patches · Build 11383570 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all

Big new patch. The biggest yet.

Lots of changes, both big and small.

  • The entire basement section has been redone. I watched a good number of people stream it - and even the people who liked the game struggled to enjoy that part. So its out! Well, still in - but pretty different. And hopefully both spookier and actually fun.
  • The office has been significantly fleshed out - with a lot more lore and fun stuff to digest.
  • Bugs fixed (and im sure added...)
  • The intro has been toned down.
  • SFX for different things.
  • In tandem with the basement, the closing eyes mechanic has been hugely changed. It no longer exists in the same capacity and is entirely different.

Lemme know what ya think
<3 tim

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952591 Depot 1952591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link