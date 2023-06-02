Patch Notes - June 2nd

Loadouts have been reset!
Cosmetics:
- Cosmetics are now randomly rolled everytime on login and are taken into matches!
Weapons:
- Minigun
Damage increased from 10 to 25
Rarity Scaling: 25-28/31/34/38/41/44
- Adjusted minimum reload speeds for all weapons.
- Increased Pulse Gun Projectile Speeds.
- Removed Silenced Pistol from the vendors.
- Kinetic and energy weapon damage passives to 10%.
- All weapon SFX volume adjusted.
Armor:
- Equalized Offensive and Defensive Power Rarity Scaling to be 12%
Abilities:
-
Item Extraction ability added
-
This ability is a preset ability
-
To use it, open a loot chest and hit Extract Loot to save any loot in the chest! Move backpack loot into the chest to also save items.
-
Scanner
Range increased from 20 meters to 30 meters.
-
Team Portal
VFX polished.
-
Overshield
VFX polished.
Perks:
Specific perks are now unlocked on specific levels instead of rolling randomly.
Level 1: Trap Mitigation
Level 2: ADS Movement
Level 4: Standing Weapon Spread
Level 6: Ability Cooldowns
Level 8: Backstab Damage
Level 10: ADS Time
Level 12: Hunter
Level 14: AoE Size
Level 16: EMP Stun Duration
Level 18: Melee Damage
Level 20: AoE Mitigation
Level 22: Precise Destructor
Level 24: Expose Internals
Level 26: Health Regen
Level 28: Fire Rate
Level 30: Melee Mitigation
Level 32: Shield Pack Effectiveness
Level 34: Padded Footsteps
Level 36: Damage Mitigation
Level 38: Shield Pack Speed
Level 40: Energy Damage
Level 42: Reload Speed
Level 44: AoE Damage
Level 46: Fast Mover
Level 48: Kinetic Damage
Level 50: Headshot Damage
- Loot Finder perk added
- This is a preset perk.
- Crate Highlight will highlight any normal loot crate in a match.
- Removed Shield Regen perk.
- Damage mitigation
changed to 10%.
- Updated move speed perks and masteries to only affect sprint speed.
- Updated values in health regen to bring them in line with equipment description.
Masteries:
- Motion Sensor ability is now unlocked by getting Acoustics T3.
- Resurrection ability is now unlocked by getting Medic T3.
- Cybrid Killer T2 now only applies while the target is crouching and wasn't already targeted.
Consumables:
- Grenades no longer do damage to teammates.
- Adrenaline Stim removed from drops.
- Ammo boost can now be replaced with a higher rarity boost while in use.
General Updates:
- Level queues updated:
- Tutorial added to Training!
- Move at your own pace to learn the basic game mechanics.
- Training Low Security Disabled.
- All queues are available at level 2
- Only High Security is available after level 10.
Merged Loadout and Inventory into Character tab.
Crafting enabled.
- Crafting recipes of different rarities now require varying amounts of components
Stack splitting:
-
Players can now split stacks by holding shift and dragging.
-
Adjusted order of default ability keybinds to be Q then E.
-
Consumables added back to loot drops.
-
Sprinting added.
-
This has replaced the Slow Walk functionality. - - Players can use the Shift key to sprint.
-
Footstep volume is louder when sprinting.
Voice Chat:
-
Voice chat is no longer active in the Space Bar.
-
Added ability to toggle Voice Chat on or off using the 'M' key.
-
Flashlight cutoff increased to 15 meters from 10 meters.
-
New player death crate added.
-
End of Match screen now breaks down XP gain.
-
Removed game select screen.
Missions:
- Missions can now grant items, armors, weapons and credits!
Bots:
- Replaced the Shrike Cybrid with a new Siege Construct Cybrid.
- New death crates added for bots.
- Bots can now detect sprinting players from further away.
Map Generation:
- Hacker 2 terminals added to the Warship and Cargo Ship.
- Updated the Zero G Gym so players can land on the floor and then jump.
- Added lights to the vent traps to make them easier to see.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where missions tab would not update properly.
- Fixed issue where queue timer would not count above 9:59.
- Fixed issue where splitting stacks would not work.
- Fixed issue where players were not getting their ability or perk rewards after being wiped.
- Fixed incorrect descriptions on Shield Penetration and Shield Regen perks.
- Fixed issue where heavy armor T1 incorrectly scaled with regen perks.
- Fixed issues where items would duplicate on dropping or disconnecting.
- Fixed issue where ammo boost would not properly clear after reloading.
- Fixed issue where XP progress bar and the text would disagree.
- Fixed issue where player death crates would disappear after 3 minutes.
- Fixed issue where bullet impacts were not audible on walls.
- Fixed issue where the Mindless Cybrid Tube VFX would get stuck on.
- Fixed issue where the Flare would only last half the time for non-owning players.
- Fixed issue where players could ping in the Space Bar.
- Fixed issue where the Revive Station would sometimes show a blue VFX ring.
- Fixed issue where "Revive Teammate" message would show even though all Revive Stations had been destroyed.
- Fixed the issue where players would remain in free cam spectate if a teammate was able to extract.
- Fixed issue where equipped belt items showed "incompatible slot" overlay during drag and drop between belt slots.
- Fixed issue where the how to unlock helper text would always appear on abilities regardless of whether they were unlocked.
- Fixed backwards monitors in the bridge.
- Fixed issue where players could infinitely stack pings. Players can now only have one of each type.
- Fixed issue where inventory would not properly clear on disconnect or on death.
- Fixed issue where the Engineer Master Tier 2 chest had outdated text.
Known Issues:
- Perks may be unequipped after a match.
Some cosmetics may not load correctly in the main lobby.
- Known issues with some crates that appear unlooted but cannot be interacted with.
- Players may spawn falling above the map.
- Decoy ability does not match the player cosmetics.
- The Item Extraction ability icon will continuously pulse before activation
- Loot finder passive has the incorrect icon.
- May not see player weapons while spectating.
