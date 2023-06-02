 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starsiege Alpha Playtest update for 2 June 2023

Patch Notes - June 2nd

Share · View all patches · Build 11383551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Loadouts have been reset!

Cosmetics:

  • Cosmetics are now randomly rolled everytime on login and are taken into matches!

Weapons:

  • Minigun
    Damage increased from 10 to 25
    Rarity Scaling: 25-28/31/34/38/41/44
  • Adjusted minimum reload speeds for all weapons.
  • Increased Pulse Gun Projectile Speeds.
  • Removed Silenced Pistol from the vendors.
  • Kinetic and energy weapon damage passives to 10%.
  • All weapon SFX volume adjusted.

Armor:

  • Equalized Offensive and Defensive Power Rarity Scaling to be 12%

Abilities:

  • Item Extraction ability added

  • This ability is a preset ability

  • To use it, open a loot chest and hit Extract Loot to save any loot in the chest! Move backpack loot into the chest to also save items.

  • Scanner
    Range increased from 20 meters to 30 meters.

  • Team Portal
    VFX polished.

  • Overshield
    VFX polished.

Perks:
Specific perks are now unlocked on specific levels instead of rolling randomly.
Level 1: Trap Mitigation
Level 2: ADS Movement
Level 4: Standing Weapon Spread
Level 6: Ability Cooldowns
Level 8: Backstab Damage
Level 10: ADS Time
Level 12: Hunter
Level 14: AoE Size
Level 16: EMP Stun Duration
Level 18: Melee Damage
Level 20: AoE Mitigation
Level 22: Precise Destructor
Level 24: Expose Internals
Level 26: Health Regen
Level 28: Fire Rate
Level 30: Melee Mitigation
Level 32: Shield Pack Effectiveness
Level 34: Padded Footsteps
Level 36: Damage Mitigation
Level 38: Shield Pack Speed
Level 40: Energy Damage
Level 42: Reload Speed
Level 44: AoE Damage
Level 46: Fast Mover
Level 48: Kinetic Damage
Level 50: Headshot Damage

  • Loot Finder perk added
  • This is a preset perk.
  • Crate Highlight will highlight any normal loot crate in a match.
  • Removed Shield Regen perk.
  • Damage mitigation
    changed to 10%.
  • Updated move speed perks and masteries to only affect sprint speed.
  • Updated values in health regen to bring them in line with equipment description.

Masteries:

  • Motion Sensor ability is now unlocked by getting Acoustics T3.
  • Resurrection ability is now unlocked by getting Medic T3.
  • Cybrid Killer T2 now only applies while the target is crouching and wasn't already targeted.

Consumables:

  • Grenades no longer do damage to teammates.
  • Adrenaline Stim removed from drops.
  • Ammo boost can now be replaced with a higher rarity boost while in use.

General Updates:

  • Level queues updated:
  • Tutorial added to Training!
  • Move at your own pace to learn the basic game mechanics.
  • Training Low Security Disabled.
  • All queues are available at level 2
  • Only High Security is available after level 10.
    Merged Loadout and Inventory into Character tab.

Crafting enabled.

  • Crafting recipes of different rarities now require varying amounts of components

Stack splitting:

  • Players can now split stacks by holding shift and dragging.

  • Adjusted order of default ability keybinds to be Q then E.

  • Consumables added back to loot drops.

  • Sprinting added.

  • This has replaced the Slow Walk functionality. - - Players can use the Shift key to sprint.

  • Footstep volume is louder when sprinting.

Voice Chat:

  • Voice chat is no longer active in the Space Bar.

  • Added ability to toggle Voice Chat on or off using the 'M' key.

  • Flashlight cutoff increased to 15 meters from 10 meters.

  • New player death crate added.

  • End of Match screen now breaks down XP gain.

  • Removed game select screen.

Missions:

  • Missions can now grant items, armors, weapons and credits!

Bots:

  • Replaced the Shrike Cybrid with a new Siege Construct Cybrid.
  • New death crates added for bots.
  • Bots can now detect sprinting players from further away.

Map Generation:

  • Hacker 2 terminals added to the Warship and Cargo Ship.
  • Updated the Zero G Gym so players can land on the floor and then jump.
  • Added lights to the vent traps to make them easier to see.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where missions tab would not update properly.
  • Fixed issue where queue timer would not count above 9:59.
  • Fixed issue where splitting stacks would not work.
  • Fixed issue where players were not getting their ability or perk rewards after being wiped.
  • Fixed incorrect descriptions on Shield Penetration and Shield Regen perks.
  • Fixed issue where heavy armor T1 incorrectly scaled with regen perks.
  • Fixed issues where items would duplicate on dropping or disconnecting.
  • Fixed issue where ammo boost would not properly clear after reloading.
  • Fixed issue where XP progress bar and the text would disagree.
  • Fixed issue where player death crates would disappear after 3 minutes.
  • Fixed issue where bullet impacts were not audible on walls.
  • Fixed issue where the Mindless Cybrid Tube VFX would get stuck on.
  • Fixed issue where the Flare would only last half the time for non-owning players.
  • Fixed issue where players could ping in the Space Bar.
  • Fixed issue where the Revive Station would sometimes show a blue VFX ring.
  • Fixed issue where "Revive Teammate" message would show even though all Revive Stations had been destroyed.
  • Fixed the issue where players would remain in free cam spectate if a teammate was able to extract.
  • Fixed issue where equipped belt items showed "incompatible slot" overlay during drag and drop between belt slots.
  • Fixed issue where the how to unlock helper text would always appear on abilities regardless of whether they were unlocked.
  • Fixed backwards monitors in the bridge.
  • Fixed issue where players could infinitely stack pings. Players can now only have one of each type.
  • Fixed issue where inventory would not properly clear on disconnect or on death.
  • Fixed issue where the Engineer Master Tier 2 chest had outdated text.

Known Issues:

  • Perks may be unequipped after a match.
    Some cosmetics may not load correctly in the main lobby.
  • Known issues with some crates that appear unlooted but cannot be interacted with.
  • Players may spawn falling above the map.
  • Decoy ability does not match the player cosmetics.
  • The Item Extraction ability icon will continuously pulse before activation
  • Loot finder passive has the incorrect icon.
  • May not see player weapons while spectating.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2222331 Depot 2222331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link