Silicon City v0.38.5 patch notes

Patch content
-
NEW: new building: the ads billboard. You can customize the display using your own .png file!
-
UPDATE: Statistics labels rebranded
-
UPDATE: Performance improvements
-
UPDATE: Tooltips rebranded
-
UPDATE: Starting popup rebranded
-
UPDATE: Twitch options moved to settings menu
-
FIX: Clicking on a Silizen portrait make them talk again!
-
FIX: Viewmap fixes (colors)
-
FIX: Coal powerplant model was buggy
-
FIX: Mainmenu UX
-
FIX: Park was marked as unaccessible with pedestrian alleyse
Known issues
Nothing to see here
Changed files in this update