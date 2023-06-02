 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 2 June 2023

Silicon City v0.38.5 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11383543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • NEW: new building: the ads billboard. You can customize the display using your own .png file!

  • UPDATE: Statistics labels rebranded

  • UPDATE: Performance improvements

  • UPDATE: Tooltips rebranded

  • UPDATE: Starting popup rebranded

  • UPDATE: Twitch options moved to settings menu

  • FIX: Clicking on a Silizen portrait make them talk again!

  • FIX: Viewmap fixes (colors)

  • FIX: Coal powerplant model was buggy

  • FIX: Mainmenu UX

  • FIX: Park was marked as unaccessible with pedestrian alleyse

Known issues

Nothing to see here

