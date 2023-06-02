 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jewel Match Aquascapes Collector's Edition update for 2 June 2023

Changed the default audio driver.

Share · View all patches · Build 11383506 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some users have reported issues with the game crashing at startup. After investigating, it appears that these issues are related to DirectSound. Whether it is a DirectSound bug, an engine bug, or incompatibilities with new audio drivers on Windows 11, I decided to change the audio driver to a different one since it doesn't seem to be causing any new problems.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313421 Depot 2313421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link