v3.6.5.4.9 Hotfix

Hello,

In this v.3.6.5.4.9 patch, the main highlights are optimization, save bug fixes, and minor adjustments to the game system.

Firstly, we have significantly improved the frame rate for most specifications. This was achieved by applying occlusion to the AI, resolving the issue where AI was being activated in all areas instead of just the active area. While there may still be some frame drops when AI is activated, we will continue to improve this in the future.

As a result, we have observed significant improvements in the functionality of existing graphics-related options and will adjust the minimum and recommended specifications accordingly.

Secondly, we have fixed three major save bugs reported:

A bug that caused the save file to become corrupted when the player falls to the bottom while exiting to the main menu. An intermittent bug in multiplayer mode that caused the save file to become corrupted when the host leaves the room or exits the game. A bug in multiplayer mode where the save file of the guest player becomes corrupted when the host leaves the room during the guest's map loading process.

We have also discovered that in the previous multiplayer system, if the network connection is lost before the world information is fully saved, it can result in a crash. We have made structural changes to make multiplayer more stable and enjoyable.

Furthermore, we suspect that the bug causing the character to change and become unplayable, including the inability to recover stamina, was related to bugs number 2 and 3. Although reproducing this bug is still difficult, we kindly request that you report any related bugs in the future.

Thirdly, there are other improvements and temporary adjustments to the game system and balance, including:

• Reducing the duration of the slowing effect caused by monster attacks from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds.

• Standardizing the activation time of all generators to 15 seconds.

• Adding shadow quality options.

• Adding toggles for shadow: items.

• Adding toggles for shadow: furniture and appliances.

• Adding mouse smoothness option.

• Fixing a bug where activating the "Survival Note" in the game did not properly close the UI when pressing ESC.

Next week, we have planned convenience improvements such as key binding, controller support and Steam Cloud integration. As for significant upcoming patches, there will be changes to the "save system" and major game design changes.

We sincerely appreciate your support and feedback. Wishing you a wonderful weekend.

Warm regards,

Studio Hatch