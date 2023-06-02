Hey Panda peeps!
It's time for us to share a look at some upcoming Limited Time Events! Note: some dates and rewards might change - this is our tentative schedule, and it doesn’t include extra updates like DLC girls or Parallel events etc; this is just the LTE calendar:
May 31: (bring-back) Lustat
June 14: (bring-back) Lustat's Outfits
June 28: (bring-back) Sawyer & Lake's Animated Pinup
July 5: Amelia -new!
July 19: Amelia's Outfits -new!
August 2: (bring-back) Alpha's Pinup
August 9: (bring-back) Vellatrix
August 23: (bring-back) Vellatrix's Outfits
September 6: (bring-back) School Pinup
September 13: (bring-back) Odango
September 27: (bring-back) Odango's Outfits
October 11: (bring-back) Halloween Pinup
October 18: (bring-back) Roxxy
November 1: (bring-back) Roxxy's Outfits
November 15: (bring-back) Mio's Festive Pinup
November 22: ??? -new!
December 6: ???'s Outfits -new!
December 20: (bring-back) Holiday Pinup
...and more!
TL;DR we’ll be bringing back past LTE girls/outfits/pinups on rotation, and will be adding tons of new goodies as well!
Love you SO hard; stay cool!
~Pandas
