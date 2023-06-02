This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Hey Panda peeps!

It's time for us to share a look at some upcoming Limited Time Events! Note: some dates and rewards might change - this is our tentative schedule, and it doesn’t include extra updates like DLC girls or Parallel events etc; this is just the LTE calendar:

May 31: (bring-back) Lustat

June 14: (bring-back) Lustat's Outfits

June 28: (bring-back) Sawyer & Lake's Animated Pinup

July 5: Amelia -new!

July 19: Amelia's Outfits -new!

August 2: (bring-back) Alpha's Pinup

August 9: (bring-back) Vellatrix

August 23: (bring-back) Vellatrix's Outfits

September 6: (bring-back) School Pinup

September 13: (bring-back) Odango

September 27: (bring-back) Odango's Outfits

October 11: (bring-back) Halloween Pinup

October 18: (bring-back) Roxxy

November 1: (bring-back) Roxxy's Outfits

November 15: (bring-back) Mio's Festive Pinup

November 22: ??? -new!

December 6: ???'s Outfits -new!

December 20: (bring-back) Holiday Pinup

...and more!

TL;DR we’ll be bringing back past LTE girls/outfits/pinups on rotation, and will be adding tons of new goodies as well!

Love you SO hard; stay cool!

~Pandas