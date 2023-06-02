You can now navigate the menus with a controller. This should make the game 100% playable with a controller now. However, you can't yet skip the tutorial with a controller, so we are not quite at 100% controller support yet. There is also a known issues with the resolution drop down from the pause menu, so it has been disabled for the time being.
PongBreak update for 2 June 2023
More controller support!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
