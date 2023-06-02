V0.60.0.1 on Beta

Changes:
Removed customization slots where you can't change (can't remove the only one possible shirt on the male model, so the shirt slot was removed to avoid confusion on why it does nothing)
Bugfixes:
Fixed some issues with loading old saves
Changed depots in beta branch