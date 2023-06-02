 Skip to content

Edengrall update for 2 June 2023

V0.60.0.1 on Beta

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes:
Removed customization slots where you can't change (can't remove the only one possible shirt on the male model, so the shirt slot was removed to avoid confusion on why it does nothing)

Bugfixes:
Fixed some issues with loading old saves

Changed depots in beta branch

Everyday Life Edengrall Content Depot 1220601
