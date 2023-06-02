1.1 Update is Live

Version 1.1 is LIVE

ACCOUNT HOSTING IS LIVE!

All you need is a friend who owns the Online Play Pack to host the lobby and anyone can join!

You can now play Rushdown Revolt online and enjoy our best-in-class rollback netcode for FREE!

PC Giveaway!

To celebrate our launch week, we've decided to give away one of our Tournament Gaming setups! This includes a compact gaming PC and a high refresh rate monitor.

We're also giving away 5 Online Pass codes as secondary prizes!

To enter, just Follow, Retweet, and Tag a Friend!

Click here to enter:

https://twitter.com/RushdownRevolt/status/1664740720547168257

Patch Details