1.1 Update is Live

Version 1.1 is LIVE
ACCOUNT HOSTING IS LIVE!
All you need is a friend who owns the Online Play Pack to host the lobby and anyone can join!
You can now play Rushdown Revolt online and enjoy our best-in-class rollback netcode for FREE!
PC Giveaway!
To celebrate our launch week, we've decided to give away one of our Tournament Gaming setups! This includes a compact gaming PC and a high refresh rate monitor.
We're also giving away 5 Online Pass codes as secondary prizes!
To enter, just Follow, Retweet, and Tag a Friend!
Click here to enter:
https://twitter.com/RushdownRevolt/status/1664740720547168257
Patch Details
Time Trial #1 is here! It's open to every character. Access it in the Dojo section. How fast can you go!?
Account Hosting is officially live! Create an account and log-in on the main menu screen. From there, you can copy/paste a Lobby code or accept a friends Steam invite.
Friendlies Mode is Back! Access friendlies mode online or in local play. Set the amount of lives to whatever you want and whether or not you want to Recover between rounds! Winner always stays!
Note: If you have a lobby with 5 or 6 players, it will set up two "winner stays" 1v1 phases within the same game. Perfect for larger groups!
Minor Combat and Balance Tuning - Character changes, Royale mode, and more!
View the full patch notes here:
http://rushdownrevolt.com/launch
