Portobugia update for 2 June 2023

Small updates (v0.7.3) : Balancing and bugs

Hi everyone! The v0.7.3 patch is out. The goal is to improve the balance of the game. The goal is to make the game a bit more difficult and improve the progression of the player.

  • Add floating objects can now give scraps and money
  • Balance floating objects
  • Balance the cost of technologies (a bit more expensive)
  • Balance the inspection of artifact (lower the quantity of knowledge)
  • Balance money from report (less money when report is right)
  • Balance scraps and knowledge from report (a bit more)
  • Balance fishing dock and sawmill (far less efficient)
  • Fix floating buoy when constructing second pier
  • Fix texts telling time for food to expire

Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!

