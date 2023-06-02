Small updates (v0.7.3) : Balancing and bugs

Hi everyone! The v0.7.3 patch is out. The goal is to improve the balance of the game. The goal is to make the game a bit more difficult and improve the progression of the player.

Add floating objects can now give scraps and money

Balance floating objects

Balance the cost of technologies (a bit more expensive)

Balance the inspection of artifact (lower the quantity of knowledge)

Balance money from report (less money when report is right)

Balance scraps and knowledge from report (a bit more)

Balance fishing dock and sawmill (far less efficient)

Fix floating buoy when constructing second pier

Fix texts telling time for food to expire

Thank you for your support!

Have a great day!