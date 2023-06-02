Small updates (v0.7.3) : Balancing and bugs

Hi everyone! The v0.7.3 patch is out. The goal is to improve the balance of the game. The goal is to make the game a bit more difficult and improve the progression of the player.
- Add floating objects can now give scraps and money
- Balance floating objects
- Balance the cost of technologies (a bit more expensive)
- Balance the inspection of artifact (lower the quantity of knowledge)
- Balance money from report (less money when report is right)
- Balance scraps and knowledge from report (a bit more)
- Balance fishing dock and sawmill (far less efficient)
- Fix floating buoy when constructing second pier
- Fix texts telling time for food to expire
Thank you for your support!
Have a great day!
Changed files in this update