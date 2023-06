Share · View all patches · Build 11382963 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 20:09:20 UTC by Wendy

A new firework has been added, Darry the Gnome:

Based on the garden gnome from Gnome:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2419220/Gnome/

Wait until you see what happens when you light it off

The look/rotation/mouse speed/sensitivity has been changed. It should be much smoother now but you might need to adjust it in the settings.

Sneak Peek

With the Forth of July coming up, here's a hint at one of the fireworks that might be appearing next: