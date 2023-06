Share · View all patches · Build 11382834 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 20:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Due to a bug with the game occasionally crashing during story levels, I added the following:

When the game crashes, you can boot it back up and start again from where you left off

Optimized a few things

It isn't a long list, but I plan to try to fix more stuff!