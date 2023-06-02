Patch 1.4.6 Tests out new clan relations and reputations on the beta branch.

In this patch the new system to better handle the developing drama while exploring a site has been deployed to improve existing encounters with regular wolf lairs and bandit camps. We have also used the system to improve interaction with clan’s in their capitals.

One huge advantage of this is that now a clan’s relationship with Haven is distinct from the wayfarer’s personal reputation. The former can only be affected by diplomacy, while the latter is now more volatile. This should help you recover from unfortunate, unintended, diplomatic ‘incidents’.

These changes were pretty substantial under the hood and we haven't been able to test out all cases and interactions yet. In addition, for the changes to be complete we also need to update the clan encounters on other locations such as farms, keeps, and Haven. So we feel it better to keep it in the beta branch for now. I hope you will understand.

Gameplay Changes

You need to travel twice to get rid of hunted status.

Improving the appearance of the stealth effect in dark surroundings.

Improves the stronghold icons.

Improves the drama of the wolf lair encounter (Wild Wulf Reconing).

Improves the drama of bandit camp encounters (Rough Company).

Distinguishing between a clan’s disposition towards the Raafi and the wayfarer’s reputation.

Making clan disposition more stable.

Making the wayfarer’s reputation more volatile.

Better scripting of diplomatic status and reputation in clan capitals.

Increases the animation speed of a riposte with a sword.

Bug Fixes