Patch v0.1.37

Hello everyone! A hot batch of updates for ya!
- Improvements to memory handling: we'll be improving this further in upcoming updates!
- Fixed an issue where equipment sounds would loop forever
- Added equipment phases for Fettuccine and Poutine
- Removed delete save function in the standard options menu (you can delete saves from the new Profile menu instead)
- Fixed purple poutine gravy
- Better cutscene transitions from the menu
- Improvements to cutscene video playback
This coming week we'll be outlining our large updates we have planned at the end of June and July! Thanks so much for your continued support!
Changed files in this update