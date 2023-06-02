- Fixed a typo
- Fixed an issue where you could get inside of the wall collider in the early bug pit of 5-1
- Fixed an issue where the boss of 5-4 could fling out of the boss room in the bossrush mode,
Magenta Horizon update for 2 June 2023
[0.7.3Version Patch Note]
