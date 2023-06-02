 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Magenta Horizon update for 2 June 2023

[0.7.3Version Patch Note]

Share · View all patches · Build 11382680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a typo
  • Fixed an issue where you could get inside of the wall collider in the early bug pit of 5-1
  • Fixed an issue where the boss of 5-4 could fling out of the boss room in the bossrush mode,

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2109061 Depot 2109061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link