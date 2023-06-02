Build 0.1999

-All factory and most machine modelled updated, replaced and retextured with standardized input ports for factories

-Add silos with hatches to selected asteroids.

-Added new fuel icon

-Put placeholder sketches in

-Reduce locker cost.

-Update copy to note signals and holo map.

-Fix burning up in gas giant after save load

-Only make pick up sound for player not factory.

-Music uses real time not game time so sleep should not disrupt it

-Increase detection radius, should fix being knocked when tractoring trash

-fix gas giant burning up on save load

-reduce locker ingredients

-hab crib not pod

-new factory icons

-fixing dissolve in for machines and factories

-Render scale default to 1 not 1.05.

-Conveyor pads and t junctions propertions count on a per filter item basis meaning you can properly split mulitple items from a stream according to proprtion slider

-Tweak space rig gravity behaviour to prevent excess rotational pitch wehn taking off. In this way if you look at asomething, walk towawrds it and boost, you should take off and remain looking at it without any orbit/gravity rotation that could end up having you face downwards or even going all the round to the opposite direction backwards underneath your rig. You can now also land with less rotation so appears more natural (if you aim at a flat surface).

-space rig gravity operates over a shorter distance.

-Add input and output arrows for machines showing inputs on back 3 faces

-Scetor proft goal labelled as optional goal