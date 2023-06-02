 Skip to content

The Game of Fourtune update for 2 June 2023

The Game of Fourtune Verstion 1.6.0.0

The Game of Fourtune Verstion 1.6.0.0

Good Day Folks,

Another patch, this one's on the smaller side but all the same I'm sure that you're going to like what we've got for you.

  • New Epilogue story!
  • Added page numbers to the Gallery
  • Introduced simultaneous dialogue lines during a certain moment
  • Edits, typo fixes, more commas
  • (FYI) Updated to RenPy version 8.1, which seems to have a side effect of one-time forcibly changing the dates of all save files to the current date
  • Bugfixes, and possibly other save-related issues
  • Epilogue stories should no longer tell you that you've unlocked a new story if it isn't available yet ^^;
  • Corrected the number of CGs in that one CG set (should be 19 images, not 20)
  • Fixed an issue where the dialogue window would sometimes hide itself when it wasn't supposed to, after completing an ending (although this might introduce new bugs where the window shows up when it's not supposed to lol)
  • A couple nodes in the far left of the flowchart were highlighting the wrong nodes when viewing the flowchart

As usual, if there are issues, bugs, or problems that pop up as a result of the patch. Please don't hesitate to let us know.

Until next time!

Good luck and good fortune!

