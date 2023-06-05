Tin Hearts Accolades Trailer

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Winner of the ‘Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Game’ Accolade during Gamescom 2022, Tin Hearts has been praised for its heartfelt story, charming puzzles, and immersive atmosphere.

Described as having ‘a wonderful narrative, smart puzzles, and one of the most beautiful scores written for a video game’ by God is a Geek, with a story that is “effortlessly engaging” according to Nintendo World Report, Tin Hearts has been positively received from reviewers across all

Tin Hearts is an immersive puzzle adventure game wrapped in a powerful tale of love and compromise. Guide a troop of mischievous tin soldiers through a magical toy-filled world using a variety of whimsical and inventive contraptions to bounce, shoot and glide them to their goal. March through 40+ levels of time-bending, soldier-routing riddles, forge new paths for your toys to follow, and solve increasingly elaborate puzzles to unravel the emotional, thought-provoking story of Albert J. Butterworth, a genius inventor of Victorian times.

Tin Hearts is out now on PC (Steam, GOG, EGS & Utomik), Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 & 5. PCVR, Meta Quest 2 and PSVR2 are set to be released later this year.

