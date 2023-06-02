Small Fixes +Developer Mode (June 2, 2023)

-Fixed a problem that could cause some mornings to not process properly, occasionally causing missing ingredient deliveries

-Fixed several ingredients having glitched outlines

-Added "developer mode," to use developer mode right click the game in your steam library, select properties, click the betas section on the left of the popup, then change the dropdown menu to "devmode."

--While in developer mode, if the game runs into an error it will print to the screen, and give you the option to open the logfile.

--If you have a persistent issue, it can be helpful to switch to developer mode and see if it prints an error. Sending the contents of the logfile to a developer, or posting them on the forums, can help us fix your problem much faster.