Version 1.0.1.287
- Improvements
- improved camera go to target(now focusing the target)
- updated cancel flight notification
- adjusted UI for keymapping in the settings window and next tier window
- significantly improved performance of Fuel Trucks and Fuel Facilities
- slightly increased prices for Fuel Trucks and Facilities
- improved close building switch button
- Bug fixes
- fixed B707 fuel capacity
- fixed research unlock logic on a new game
- fixed wrong external road connection removing
- fixed junction external connections issues
- fixed shadows
- fixed luggage removing
- fixed lanes with incorrect occupancy value handling that resolves some vehicles stuck cases
- fixed an arrow for the resolution settings(wasn't maskable)
- fixed tier income limit behavior
- fixed placing objects on outer walls
- fixed a crash related to the baggage dolly
