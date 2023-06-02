 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sky Haven update for 2 June 2023

Version 1.0.1.287

Share · View all patches · Build 11382455 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.0.1.287

  • Improvements
  • improved camera go to target(now focusing the target)
  • updated cancel flight notification
  • adjusted UI for keymapping in the settings window and next tier window
  • significantly improved performance of Fuel Trucks and Fuel Facilities
  • slightly increased prices for Fuel Trucks and Facilities
  • improved close building switch button
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed B707 fuel capacity
  • fixed research unlock logic on a new game
  • fixed wrong external road connection removing
  • fixed junction external connections issues
  • fixed shadows
  • fixed luggage removing
  • fixed lanes with incorrect occupancy value handling that resolves some vehicles stuck cases
  • fixed an arrow for the resolution settings(wasn't maskable)
  • fixed tier income limit behavior
  • fixed placing objects on outer walls
  • fixed a crash related to the baggage dolly

Changed files in this update

Sky Haven Depot Windows Depot 674092
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot MacOS Depot 674093
  • Loading history…
Sky Haven Depot Linux Depot 674094
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link