Dev Diary #1

Share · View all patches · Build 11382450 · Last edited 2 June 2023 – 18:06:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello There, Castaways! 🏝️

Have you ever wondered what happens behind the scenes in developing our games?

Join us in the first episode of our Developer Diary series featuring Ikonei Island's Creative Director - Bendik Stang!



Excited about what we've been working on so far? So stay tuned, because soon we will have some frogtastic news to share 👀

💙 Make Sure To Join Our Discord Island

Join our community on Discord! We've got contests, and channels where you can share feedback and find friends to play with, aside from the magnanimous presence of your favorite Frogboy!

Have a great time on the island (with your friends)! 🎮

Snowcastle Games