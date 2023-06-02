Patch 1.01

Heaps of bug squishes and a few extra additions

Hi everyone. I’m pleased to share our first patch for this week. The team have tested the game a lot and we’ve changed a few things around thanks to players’ feedback. Starting a new game for some players should now be much more straightforward now.

Changed/Fixed:

Third person crosshair is toggleable through options

Top down crosshair is always enabled

The player won’t be able to go out side until he is required to.

The player is prompted clearly with icons to where to go in the start.

Fix Wizard card menu, players should be able to merge duplicate cards to make stronger versions

Fix various ammo bugs: Ammo in the minus, or purchase ammo bug

Fix bandit guard bugs

Fix players arms flapping around when talking to bandit

Bandit engage with dialogue even after he is killed

Player doesn't gain skill points

Fix female evade rank 1

Shotgun should do more damage and reload faster

Make sniper do more damage

Size sniper down

Make the swappable character appear after the tutorial is over

Bandit should not spawn only ammo when killed

Player falling off map when entering water

Medkits are very common, we’ve now lowered the chance of getting them

Lootable Screamer hands and feet don’t appear as pick ups

Game Stuck if player press esc key when game scene is loading is now fixed

Fixed collision with multiple objects

Removed floating object in front of powerplant door

Player could pass through powerplant doors without unlocking them

Fixed hole in the world near the start

Interaction with the blacksmith has been fixed

What’s new:

6 new achievements

Minimap in bunker to guide the player

Added health and stamina icons

Prompt the player on picking up the unlocking item for a door

Known issues to fix in this build

Might encounter aiming bug after switching to top-down mode. Go to bunker and back out to city to fix

A couple of drops from Screamers can't be picked up

A Screamer may drop an equipment card that hasn't been implimented into the game just yet.

That's everything for this week. Next week we'll keep an eye out for more bugs but also begin working on adding new missions and other exciting content.

Keep track with us using Trello here:

https://trello.com/b/gVZgk8oA/tcwa-update-board

Have a good week

-Mr. Ox

