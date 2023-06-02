Patch 1.01

Heaps of bug squishes and a few extra additions
Hi everyone. I’m pleased to share our first patch for this week. The team have tested the game a lot and we’ve changed a few things around thanks to players’ feedback. Starting a new game for some players should now be much more straightforward now.
Changed/Fixed:
Third person crosshair is toggleable through options
Top down crosshair is always enabled
The player won’t be able to go out side until he is required to.
The player is prompted clearly with icons to where to go in the start.
Fix Wizard card menu, players should be able to merge duplicate cards to make stronger versions
Fix various ammo bugs: Ammo in the minus, or purchase ammo bug
Fix bandit guard bugs
Fix players arms flapping around when talking to bandit
Bandit engage with dialogue even after he is killed
Player doesn't gain skill points
Fix female evade rank 1
Shotgun should do more damage and reload faster
Make sniper do more damage
Size sniper down
Make the swappable character appear after the tutorial is over
Bandit should not spawn only ammo when killed
Player falling off map when entering water
Medkits are very common, we’ve now lowered the chance of getting them
Lootable Screamer hands and feet don’t appear as pick ups
Game Stuck if player press esc key when game scene is loading is now fixed
Fixed collision with multiple objects
Removed floating object in front of powerplant door
Player could pass through powerplant doors without unlocking them
Fixed hole in the world near the start
Interaction with the blacksmith has been fixed
What’s new:
6 new achievements
Minimap in bunker to guide the player
Added health and stamina icons
Prompt the player on picking up the unlocking item for a door
Known issues to fix in this build
Might encounter aiming bug after switching to top-down mode. Go to bunker and back out to city to fix
A couple of drops from Screamers can't be picked up
A Screamer may drop an equipment card that hasn't been implimented into the game just yet.
That's everything for this week. Next week we'll keep an eye out for more bugs but also begin working on adding new missions and other exciting content.
Keep track with us using Trello here:
https://trello.com/b/gVZgk8oA/tcwa-update-board
Have a good week
