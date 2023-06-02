 Skip to content

Concentrating update for 2 June 2023

Patch Notes - Client Patch 1.1

Build 11382269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where debug log is shown to the player

  • Fixed an issue where steam achievements would not trigger

  • Make Easy Mode easier

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2365311 Depot 2365311
