-
Fixed a bug where debug log is shown to the player
-
Fixed an issue where steam achievements would not trigger
-
Make Easy Mode easier
Concentrating update for 2 June 2023
Patch Notes - Client Patch 1.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2365311 Depot 2365311
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update