v0.10.8 - 2023-06-02

• [new] Workers feel more protected.

• [new] Asteroid clusters (dangerous to low-mid level players).

• [new] Something crawls beneath.

• [new] Portal allows access to a new random Subspace if you are within one.

• [tune] Loot is spread between Enemies and Asteroids.

• [tune] Voiceover and messages are not shown as often and not to other players.

• [tune] Some Subspaces have become larger now, with the rare extra large.

• [tune] Improved power-saving mode by detecting chat interaction, @Waio.

• [tune] Daily drops should now drop in a more linear fashion.

• [tune] Public Subspaces collapse later, allowing you to return to them.

• [tune] Portal uses different text for "jumping back home."

• [fix] Fixed volume settings to be applied correctly.

• [fix] Fixed potential tutorial bug resulting in a complete server crash.

• [fix] Cargo view no longer shows an empty page, @Vrien.

• [fix] Fixed another Subspace server crash.

• [fix] Fixed automatic server rollbacks.

• [fix] Hopefully prevented players from getting stuck in the Event Subspace. As a precaution, added redundancy to send the player back home. But please keep trying to break it!

• [fix] Fixed potential leftover sound effect playing the whole time.

• [dev] Added edge case detection for potential memory leaks.