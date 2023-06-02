• [new] Workers feel more protected.
• [new] Asteroid clusters (dangerous to low-mid level players).
• [new] Something crawls beneath.
• [new] Portal allows access to a new random Subspace if you are within one.
• [tune] Loot is spread between Enemies and Asteroids.
• [tune] Voiceover and messages are not shown as often and not to other players.
• [tune] Some Subspaces have become larger now, with the rare extra large.
• [tune] Improved power-saving mode by detecting chat interaction, @Waio.
• [tune] Daily drops should now drop in a more linear fashion.
• [tune] Public Subspaces collapse later, allowing you to return to them.
• [tune] Portal uses different text for "jumping back home."
• [fix] Fixed volume settings to be applied correctly.
• [fix] Fixed potential tutorial bug resulting in a complete server crash.
• [fix] Cargo view no longer shows an empty page, @Vrien.
• [fix] Fixed another Subspace server crash.
• [fix] Fixed automatic server rollbacks.
• [fix] Hopefully prevented players from getting stuck in the Event Subspace. As a precaution, added redundancy to send the player back home. But please keep trying to break it!
• [fix] Fixed potential leftover sound effect playing the whole time.
• [dev] Added edge case detection for potential memory leaks.
Subspace Discovery update for 2 June 2023
v0.10.8 - 2023-06-02
