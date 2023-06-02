Sex And The Furry Titty - NOW WITH SOUND!

Hey there, friends!

Are you ready for summer?

We've prepared a very special update - it's special to us, special to you, special to everyone who's participated! We've launched a sale to celebrate - Sex And The Furry Titty is now 50% off!

All the stories have voiced animations now. Re-discover your old friends with more personality as you go through neatly and carefully voiced animations. The girls are ready to moan and whimper for you. Please, keep your hands hydrated!

All the 4k animations with a built-it voice work are now available for purchase, so you can return to them whenever you want and take them with you anywhere you want! Our girls are always ready to serve you with this huge update.

We've also updated all the artworks to a higher resolution. You can now cherry pick all the details you want and use any of the artworks to your enjoyment. Your PC needs a new background, doesn't it?

SOUNDTRACK IS NOW OBTAINABLE!

We've worked hard all this time, and with your endless love and support we can now make the game soundtrack obtainable! All your favorite music in high quality and in one bundle, isn't it cool?

Friendly reminder that Sex And The Furry Titty 3 is coming next year, so go ahead and wishlist it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2221840/Sex_and_the_Furry_Titty_3_Come_Inside_Sweety/

XO

Shane