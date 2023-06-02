Bugfixes & Improvements for Recent Update

Calibration: We've added a Standing/Sitting mode selector before calibration. If you've previously deactivated this at start-up, you can always switch between modes and recalibrate via the General Settings.
Controller Offsets: The button to open the Offsets Menu has been returned to the Controls screen.
Holster Offsets: Fixed an issue where one of the leg holsters would not move.
Lever Action: Now, lever moves only after you pressed a button and won't open itself after a shot.
To make it open after shot, set the settings to Trigger
Revolvers: Resolved an issue with placing the Bodyguard (small black revolver) into holsters.
Tips: Added a Tip for Lever Action reloading.
Tips: Increased the font size and provided more space for text.
UI: Made several improvements throughout the user interface.
