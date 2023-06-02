 Skip to content

Hard Bullet update for 2 June 2023

Bugfixes & Improvements for Recent Update

Calibration: We've added a Standing/Sitting mode selector before calibration. If you've previously deactivated this at start-up, you can always switch between modes and recalibrate via the General Settings.

Controller Offsets: The button to open the Offsets Menu has been returned to the Controls screen.
Holster Offsets: Fixed an issue where one of the leg holsters would not move.

Lever Action: Now, lever moves only after you pressed a button and won't open itself after a shot.
To make it open after shot, set the settings to Trigger

Revolvers: Resolved an issue with placing the Bodyguard (small black revolver) into holsters.

Tips: Added a Tip for Lever Action reloading.
Tips: Increased the font size and provided more space for text.

UI: Made several improvements throughout the user interface.

Lever Action Rifles, Virtual Cameras, New Outfit, UI Updates

