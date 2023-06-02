Build 000.001.023

New:
- Added menu in the VR mode;
- Added a function to skip the ending video;
- Added different movement speeds.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug with changing the screen resolution;
- Fixed collision in room 008;
- And other small fixes.
