Modules update for 2 June 2023

Build 000.001.023

Build 000.001.023 · Build 11382074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • Added menu in the VR mode;
  • Added a function to skip the ending video;
  • Added different movement speeds.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed a bug with changing the screen resolution;
  • Fixed collision in room 008;
  • And other small fixes.

