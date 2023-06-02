 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 June 2023

Hotfix 06

Share · View all patches · Build 11382065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where if you start a new game and you previously were in the middle of a quest in another save, the map from the other save would be loaded instead of the tutorial map.
  • Fixed an issue where it was possible that loading was done, but the loading screen wouldn't disappear.

