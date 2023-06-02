- Fixed elevators never showing up due to being thousands of floors away
- DO NOT JUMP IN THE ELEVATOR
- Basketball bounce sounds now play at appropriate times.
- Fixed some lingering issues with some ducking areas
- added new player lines
- Fixed some incorrect vocal barks
Transliminal update for 2 June 2023
Blacktops Patchfix 0.97741a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2176071 Depot 2176071
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update