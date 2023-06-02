 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Transliminal update for 2 June 2023

Blacktops Patchfix 0.97741a

Share · View all patches · Build 11382062 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed elevators never showing up due to being thousands of floors away
  • DO NOT JUMP IN THE ELEVATOR
  • Basketball bounce sounds now play at appropriate times.
  • Fixed some lingering issues with some ducking areas
  • added new player lines
  • Fixed some incorrect vocal barks

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2176071 Depot 2176071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link