- More than 50 new items, objects and furniture have been added to the game. To avoid bugs, some missions will be reloaded from the beginning, we apologize for the inconvenience.
- We resisted for a long time, but we finally added a "Sort Price/Weight" button to the inventory. Sorting now takes item names into account.
- You can now combine two partially used items into one whole item (feature available in slums).
- New jazz music is now playing in the bar.
- The "Smuggling" quest now has an additional reward for completing it.
- Detailed item descriptions have been added to the crafting window.
- At the end of a robbery, the option to load the last save file has been added.
Gone Rogue update for 2 June 2023
Update 1.12
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1803601 Depot 1803601
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update