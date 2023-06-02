 Skip to content

Gone Rogue update for 2 June 2023

Update 1.12

Update 1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 11382059

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More than 50 new items, objects and furniture have been added to the game. To avoid bugs, some missions will be reloaded from the beginning, we apologize for the inconvenience.
  • We resisted for a long time, but we finally added a "Sort Price/Weight" button to the inventory. Sorting now takes item names into account.
  • You can now combine two partially used items into one whole item (feature available in slums).
  • New jazz music is now playing in the bar.
  • The "Smuggling" quest now has an additional reward for completing it.
  • Detailed item descriptions have been added to the crafting window.
  • At the end of a robbery, the option to load the last save file has been added.

Changed files in this update

