New Build!

We have a bigger monthly update for you this month. Click here to watch it!

New Scenes

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. As promised, we have a ready scene for you. Erika Entering Swordbreak is available for testing in the Experimental Hall in both TP and VR. As for Lexi Entering Swordbreak, it is also available for testing, but some characters still don't have face animations and physics. Next week, we will have that scene fully finished for you guys. Thank you for your support and for your patience with this project.

