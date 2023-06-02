 Skip to content

Unturned update for 2 June 2023

3.23.8.0 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 11381973 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

Fixed

  • Stopped audio cutting off after original timer expired. [Thanks Toothy Deerryte and Jarshoowa!]
  • Docs link in workshop menu not pointing at new docs site. [Thanks Kopfstroh!]
  • Festive Toque overly aggressive culling distance. [Thanks Matqyou!]
  • Exception if gun properties were specified for non-gun NPC item reward. [Thanks P9nda!]
  • Incorrect write permission denied error for workshop submission on Mac and Linux. [Thanks CyberAndrii!]
  • Inconsistent labeling in Options menu. [Thanks ItsRodrigoAl!]
  • Near-zero and near-one bone blend weights on a few vertices of character model. [Thanks FJleKSS!]

