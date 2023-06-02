 Skip to content

Toribash update for 2 June 2023

Toribash 5.60 - 02/06/23 Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11381948 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update addresses a bug from the Wednesday's update:

  • Fixed bug with engage player position and num players resetting to default on new multiplayer fight / replay load

