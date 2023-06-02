Version 0.261 Changelist

Added new part: Invisible - everything attached to same rigidbody disappears at game start (but still runs logic)
- Intended for making it easier to create/edit complex logic (no need to hide most things inside other parts)
Added new smaller part: Side Piston S
Updated 8 more parameters to persist/copy when expanding/contracting parts
Added Spread parameter for Bomb Launcher, Cannon, Gauss, and X8 Rifle
Changed default spread for Bomb Launcher, Cannon, and Gauss
Fixed a number of slanted loops that got broken (SP islands)
Made mirror-rotation syncing more robust (mirror pasting in particular)
Fixed copy-paste of ropes being broken
Added sound override for lasers
Removed limits for flex panel offsets (length + width)
Added a selection box to make direction sensor mode more obvious (and allow a speed of 0)
Fixed slot 32 on sequencer being unselectable
Fixed pushing [ or ] making the hovered button activate
Fixed browse workshop pages not working for maps
Made mouse snap to center of screen when FPS mode is activated
EDITOR: Added support for looping paths
- There are now normal (closed/solid) loops, paths, and path-loops
Changed files in this update