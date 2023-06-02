 Skip to content

Instruments of Destruction update for 2 June 2023

Version 0.261 Changelist

Share · View all patches · Build 11381887 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added new part: Invisible - everything attached to same rigidbody disappears at game start (but still runs logic)

  • Intended for making it easier to create/edit complex logic (no need to hide most things inside other parts)
    Added new smaller part: Side Piston S
    Updated 8 more parameters to persist/copy when expanding/contracting parts
    Added Spread parameter for Bomb Launcher, Cannon, Gauss, and X8 Rifle
    Changed default spread for Bomb Launcher, Cannon, and Gauss
    Fixed a number of slanted loops that got broken (SP islands)
    Made mirror-rotation syncing more robust (mirror pasting in particular)
    Fixed copy-paste of ropes being broken
    Added sound override for lasers
    Removed limits for flex panel offsets (length + width)
    Added a selection box to make direction sensor mode more obvious (and allow a speed of 0)
    Fixed slot 32 on sequencer being unselectable
    Fixed pushing [ or ] making the hovered button activate
    Fixed browse workshop pages not working for maps
    Made mouse snap to center of screen when FPS mode is activated
    EDITOR: Added support for looping paths
  • There are now normal (closed/solid) loops, paths, and path-loops

