Bugfixes, Modding Additions and DLC5 Resources.

Hi folks,

Today's patch focuses on resolving the reported issues, implementing under-the-hood support for DLC5 along with some of its resources, and introducing new modding additions. The large size is due to the new resources which our modders can access and use in their mods regardless of DLC ownership.

As a reminder, we currently have two Community Contests underway—a modding contest and a YouTube contest.

There is one entry thus far for our modding contest, which you can check out below:

Elves can't shoot

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2981735375

You can read more details here if you want to participate too, there is still plenty of time!.

Patch Notes - 02/06 # 1.059.0

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue that could occur after attempting to use consumable items without enough AP.

Fixed an issue with Double-clicking allies sticking the Buffs popup.

Fixed some typos in a few cards & perks.

Misc Additions

Under the hood changes and additions to support the new features of the Exalted Heroes expansion.

Added Resources/Content for the Exalted Heroes expansion.

Improved the accuracy of Collection/Deckbuilder comparison filters when dealing with composite effects.

Modding Additions