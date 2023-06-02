Bugfixes, Modding Additions and DLC5 Resources.

Hi folks,
Today's patch focuses on resolving the reported issues, implementing under-the-hood support for DLC5 along with some of its resources, and introducing new modding additions. The large size is due to the new resources which our modders can access and use in their mods regardless of DLC ownership.
Patch Notes - 02/06 # 1.059.0
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that could occur after attempting to use consumable items without enough AP.
- Fixed an issue with Double-clicking allies sticking the Buffs popup.
- Fixed some typos in a few cards & perks.
Misc Additions
- Under the hood changes and additions to support the new features of the Exalted Heroes expansion.
- Added Resources/Content for the Exalted Heroes expansion.
- Improved the accuracy of Collection/Deckbuilder comparison filters when dealing with composite effects.
Modding Additions
Influence>>NPCName>>{value}, can be used as part of an Ink script story to increase/decrease the influence of an NPC by {value} in the cases we want to use a variable as this can't be done when using the Grant:Rewards tags.
- Added Support for Weather in OCS keywords. ie. OCS1Light Drizzle:1, TriggerEffect1Draw=1:1, the bonus effect to Draw 1 will trigger if the Weather is Light Drizzle. (Weather has a wide range of possible states (Chilly Rain, Windy Downpour, Heavy Snowfall, Light Drizzle, Overcast, Frigid, Bitter Cold, Cold, Clear Skies, Sunny, Moonlight, Stifling Humidity, Chilly, Intense Heat, Extremely Cold, Scorching Heat, Mild Weather, Cold Waters, Strong Currents, Murky Waters, Calm Waters, Ghostly Chill, Haunting Fog, Eerie Darkness, and Unearthly Whispers))
