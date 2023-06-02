 Skip to content

Hard Life Game update for 2 June 2023

Update 02.06.23

  • Add new taillight on Chevette.
  • Add light on Chevette's taillight.
  • Improved Chevette exhaust smoke.
  • Adjusted the suspension of the Chevette.
  • Add option for the player to look out of the vehicle while sitting in the driver's seat (the window must be rolled down).
  • Add more houses on the player's street.

