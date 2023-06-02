- Add new taillight on Chevette.
- Add light on Chevette's taillight.
- Improved Chevette exhaust smoke.
- Adjusted the suspension of the Chevette.
- Add option for the player to look out of the vehicle while sitting in the driver's seat (the window must be rolled down).
- Add more houses on the player's street.
Hard Life Game update for 2 June 2023
Update 02.06.23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
