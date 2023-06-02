General Changes
- "Cunning" has been renamed to "Critical Damage Increase".
- Gather skill has been changed from increase base crit damage to 300% to increase Critical Damage Increase by 150%
- Demon Blood potion has been changed from increase base crit damage to 300% to increase Critical Damage Increase by 150%
- Damage reduction stat in combat ui now shows Physical and magical reduction as a number.
- Damage multiplier stat in combat ui now shows as a number.
Balance
Deredian
- Level 15 talent "Boon of our Sire" now gives 1AP everytime lord skill is used. (was 2AP)
Blood
- "Setback" has been reworked. We want to keep setbacks unique ability to reduce its cooldown everytime lord crits, however in order to avoid infinite turn issues it can cause we decided to remove blood gain from it. In order to keep this skill still fun we are applying the change below.
setback -> "gain 30 blood 1 finesse" changed to -> %1 Critical damage increase permanantly
setback empowered -> "gain 50 blood" changed to -> %3 Critical damage increase permanantly
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with constitution and stamina gained with Clan Deredian were not saving properly.
- FaF perk was giving 20% dodge instead of 2%, this has been fixed and tooltip has been corrected.
- Golem's kinetic charge should give power correctly now.
