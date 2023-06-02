Aye aye! One more update!

Welcome, Pirates!🏴‍☠️ Arrrrr-you ready? 🦜

We've prepared for you some surprises... Let us know if you liked the new update! ⛵

Thank y'all for all of your comments, opinions, reviews and thoughts.

Each and every of your feedbacks counts and helps us improve the game! 💪

Here's what has changed since our last meeting...

Issues with saving and loading cutscenes have been fixed.

have been fixed. Dialogues during cutscenes are displayed correctly.

during cutscenes Cutscene skipping should now properly skip the cutscene.

the cutscene. Several instances of crashes and game freezes have been fixed.

and game have been fixed. Minor adjustments and improvements to cutscenes have been made.

to cutscenes have been made. Translations have been updated and improved , including character encoding and text display .

, including character and text . Enemies can now be stunned while playing the drum.

while playing the drum. It is now possible to switch characters while queuing to drop a body with another character.

while queuing to drop a body with another character. Minor fixes have been made to UI display and functionality.

Saving the used Aztec trap now functions correctly.

Some character animations and glitches have been fixed.

have been fixed. Navigation fixes have been implemented for the Pirate Island and the Temple.

fixes have been implemented for the If a character was crouching before picking up a body, they will still crouch after dropping it.

before picking up a body, they will still crouch after dropping it. Level c ompletion requirements are working correctly (no alarm, correct number of characters).

(no alarm, correct number of characters). Double characters during certain cutscenes have been resolved.

The character is properly detected in the far area while carrying a body.

in the far area while carrying a body. Used healing items will no longer replenish after loading the game.

after loading the game. The camera can no longer go beyond the boundaries of the map.

Sea ya!

Frigato Team

