Aye aye! One more update!

Welcome, Pirates!🏴☠️ Arrrrr-you ready? 🦜
We've prepared for you some surprises... Let us know if you liked the new update! ⛵
Thank y'all for all of your comments, opinions, reviews and thoughts.
Each and every of your feedbacks counts and helps us improve the game! 💪
Here's what has changed since our last meeting...
- Issues with saving and loading cutscenes have been fixed.
- Dialogues during cutscenes are displayed correctly.
- Cutscene skipping should now properly skip the cutscene.
- Several instances of crashes and game freezes have been fixed.
- Minor adjustments and improvements to cutscenes have been made.
- Translations have been updated and improved, including character encoding and text display.
- Enemies can now be stunned while playing the drum.
- It is now possible to switch characters while queuing to drop a body with another character.
- Minor fixes have been made to UI display and functionality.
- Saving the used Aztec trap now functions correctly.
- Some character animations and glitches have been fixed.
- Navigation fixes have been implemented for the Pirate Island and the Temple.
- If a character was crouching before picking up a body, they will still crouch after dropping it.
- Level completion requirements are working correctly (no alarm, correct number of characters).
- Double characters during certain cutscenes have been resolved.
- The character is properly detected in the far area while carrying a body.
- Used healing items will no longer replenish after loading the game.
- The camera can no longer go beyond the boundaries of the map.
Sea ya!
Frigato Team
Ps. For only three more days Frigato is -15% OFF! Don't miss your chance!
Changed files in this update